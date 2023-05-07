NCDC Embarks on Integrated Health Emergency  – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Following the declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that it is transiting the country from acute emergency response to managing COVID-19 as part of integrated healthcare delivery for all infectious diseases.

A statement by the the Director General of the NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, said Nigeria had already de-escalated its COVID-19 response since 2022 in response to local epidemiology, and focused on encouraging COVID-19 vaccination and recommended discretionary use of face masks and other public health safety measures according to personal risk assessments.

He said the move was complemented by efforts to leverage the pandemic response (lessons, resources, partnerships, etc) to improve national health security through health system strengthening, improving public health emergency…