Northern Govs Didn’t ‘Necessarily’ Want Tinubu to Be PresidentIgbawase Ukumba in Lafia   – THISDAYLIVE

The Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, yesterday revealed that Northern governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not necessarily want the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to be President of Nigeria when they supported the power shift to the southern part of the country.

According to Lalong, who was also the Director General of Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, their push for a southern presidency was rather in order to promote the unity, peace and stability of Nigeria within the spirit of fairness, equity and justice which the late Premier of the Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, stood for.

Lalong was speaking at the ninth Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture on Leadership and Good Governance held in Lafia, Nasarawa State, according to a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Macham Makut.

The governor said: “When I led my colleagues –…