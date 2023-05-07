Plane Crash-lands At Abuja Airport  – THISDAYLIVE

• As tyre bursts into flame

• NSIB mobilises investigators to unravel cause of incident

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A Max Air aircraft on Sunday crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja after the tyre reportedly burst into flames.

The aircraft crash-landed in Abuja with emergency officials already on ground to put out the fire before the passengers were disembarked right at the runway.

Unconfirmed reports said the aircraft had arrived from Yola, Adamawa State when the incident happened.

This is even as the spokesperson of the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Tunji Oketunbi, hinted that their staff have gone to the site of the incident for investigation.

An official of the airline, who confirmed the incident but pleaded anonymity, said the passengers safely disembarked.

He expressed gratitude to God for the safety of all the passengers and crew members.

He said the airline would…