Printers, Publishers, Others Task FG on Local Capacity Development  – THISDAYLIVE

Printers, Publishers and other stakeholders in the printing value chain have urged the federal government to provide an enabling business environment that will improve local capacity development in the sector.

They also pushed for availability of grants and facilities for the $3 billion yearly revenue book industry to further boost the struggling economy.

According to them, diversification of the economy is critical to creating wealth and employment, noting that the printing and publishing industry is well up to the task if given the necessary support.

Their appeal was prevented at the maiden edition of the International Paper, Publishing and Printing Expo, organised by DCS Integrated Media Limited in conjunction with Nigeria International Print Expo (NIPEX), the International Print on Textile Expo (IPONTEX), and Marketing and Promotional Products Expo (MAPPEX) in Lagos.

The theme of the expo was, ‘Face to Face Marketing in a Visual…