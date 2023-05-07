Relief as Buhari Inaugurates Dangote Refinery May 22 – THISDAYLIVE

Ejiofor Alike

Efforts by the federal government to make the country self-sufficient in local refining of crude oil to save the scarce foreign exchange used in the importation of petroleum products have received a boost as the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery, the world’s largest single-train refinery, is set for inauguration on May 22 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A source at the refinery confirmed to THISDAY last night that the refinery has been completed with pre-inauguration tests ongoing.

He disclosed that President Buhari would inaugurate the plant on Monday, May 22.

Dangote Industries Limited had earlier hinted that the inauguration of the refinery in Lagos would take place before the end of the tenure of President Buhari on May 29, 2023.

The Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, had in a statement debunked reports that the refinery was among the projects scheduled for…