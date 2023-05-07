Shipowners Fault Lawmakers’ Directive to Suspend $700m Cabotage Fund – THISDAYLIVE

Chibuzor Oluchi

The Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA) has faulted the decision of the House of Representatives to suspend the $700 million Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF).

NISA’s founding president, Mr Isaac Jolapamo faulted the directive in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos yesterday, saying the decision would affect the progress in the fund’s disbursement conditions.

The House of Representatives had ordered the immediate suspension of the planned disbursement of $700 million CVFF to shipowners by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The lawmakers also directed the agency to present an audited statement of account showing all monies that have accrued to the CVFF within seven days.

At an interview yesterday, Jolapamo noted that members of the association had done enough to meet the conditions stipulated for the disbursement of the fund.

Jolapamo, who expressed…