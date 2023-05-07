World Leaders Excited as King Charles III Swears to Govern with Justice, Mercy – THISDAYLIVE

*Pledges to be a blessing to all faiths*I look forward to working with you, Tinubu tells new monarch

Vanessa Obioha

World leaders gathered yesterday expressed excitement at the London Westminster Abbey as the new King of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, swore to govern with justice and mercy.

He promised to be a blessing to all faiths at a solemn Christian ceremony during his coronation.

The ceremony, which came after 70 years since the last monarch was crowned, saw the British populace witnessing the revival of a cherished tradition as King Charles III ascended the throne.

Charles, the then Prince of Wales, became King after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest serving British monarch, had eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and Charles is her eldest son among four siblings.

King Charles III was anointed with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the…