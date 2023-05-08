APC NWC Meets Today to Ratify Consensus, Zoning – THISDAYLIVE

*Leadership tussle worsens as 68 senators-elect reject deal

*Group warns Tinubu, party not to plunge selves into crisis

*South-east senators caution president-elect against injustice

*ACF dissociates self from ex-Niger Delta minister’s endorsement

Adedayo Akinwale and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled to meet today to ratify its proposed consensus and zoning arrangement for the leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly ahead of the legislature’s inauguration in June.

The planned meeting followed the rejection of the ruling party’s consensus arrangement by about 68 senators-elect from various political parties. The senators-elect had met from Saturday night till the early hours of Sunday in Abuja and resolved to reject any compromise plan that could lead to imposition of presiding officers on the upper chamber of the 10th National Assembly, billed for…