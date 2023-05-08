APC NWC Zones 10th National Assembly Positions, Settles for Consensus  – THISDAYLIVE

•Zones Senate President to South-south, Speaker to North-west

*Endorses Akpabio for senate president, Abass for speaker

•Protesters storm APC secretariat, demand zoning of speaker to North-Central

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the positions of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly to the South-south and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to North-West.

The ruling party has also agreed on a consensus as the former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been anointed as the next Senate President of the 10th Assembly, while Hon. Tajudeen Abass from Kaduna State has also been anointed as the Speaker of the House.

The leadership of the party reached the resolution following the meeting of the NWC held at the national secretariat of the party on Monday in Abuja.

The meeting started about 12:30 p.m and ended about…