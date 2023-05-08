 CARDINAL JOHN ONAIYEKAN’S INTERVENTION – THISDAYLIVE

It’s disconcerting that Bishop Emeritus Cardinal John Onaiyekan would seemingly come down on the side of those who would rather trash the system than acknowledge its currency, unless and until it is reformed. The matter of swearing in elected officials even as challenges to the electoral results are being judicially examined is indeed an anomaly with which Nigeria has saddled itself. Cynical politicians are behind it, such that every candidate declared winner of the presidential election has been sworn into office in that way – and governors too. Without any outcry against the practice or calls for its abandonment. Until now when social media has taken the “lead” in discourse on the political situation in the country – with unbridled biases all round.

The Electoral Act 2022 was passed just a year ago after several years in the making. It’s inexplicable that the anomaly of swearing in elected officials prior to the conclusion of court cases (if…