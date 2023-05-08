Drama as Lawyers Fight over AA’s Petition against Tinubu’s Election as President  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A mild drama played out on Monday at the Presidential Election Petition Court ( PEPC), when lawyer attempted to withdraw the petition of the Action Alliance (AA), challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The AA was the first party amongst five petitioners before the PEPC with suit number: CA/PEPC/01/2023; followed by the Action People’s Party (APP) with petition number: CA/PEPC/02/2023 and Labour Party (LP) with number: CA/PEPC/03/2023.

While that of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) is marked: CA/PEPC/04/2023, that of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is marked CA/ PEPC/05/2023.

Except for AA, other petitioners are challenging the election which produced Tinubu as President-elect on grounds including substantial non-compliance with the electoral laws, corruption as well as non qualification of Tinubu and his party to be on the February 25 presidential…