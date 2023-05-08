Emmanuel Receives ICAN Merit Award – THISDAYLIVE

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has bagged the 2023 Merit Award of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), in recognition of his contributions to the development of the accounting profession in Nigeria.

Presenting the award to the Governor, at the Monarch Event, Ikate Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos, the President of ICAN, Mallam Tijjani Musa Isa acknowledged the passion and towering contributions of Gov. Udom Emmanuel to the development of the body and the country at large.

The President said Governor Emmanuel was among ICAN members who had positive marks in Nigeria’s political development, as such he had no hesitation in approving his nomination for the Merit Award.

Responding on behalf of other awardees, Governor Emmanuel mentioned that the Merit Award from ICAN was dear to him, as the occasion marked the second time he had personally received an award in his eight years as governor, adding that on other occasions, he had…