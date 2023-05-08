Group Hails Akarigbo’s Clarification on London Trip – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A group, Ogun Integrity Vanguard, has said that the statement by the Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Adewale Ajayi, clarifying that the trip he made to London with other traditional rulers to interface with billionaire lotto entrepreneur, Sir Kessington Adebutu, had put a stop to insinuation, that the trip, was meant to intervene on behalf of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Prior to the monarch’s statement, the social media, had been awash that the Akarigbo’s visit, was to seek for Abiodun, an out-of-court settlement with Adebutu’s son, Hon Ladi Adebutu, over the governorship election petition he (Ladi Adebutu) submitted challenging the governor’s victory during the March 18 governorship election in the state.

But the group, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Duro Thomas and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, yesterday, said that the foremost traditional ruler’s statement had…