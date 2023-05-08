I Feel Guilty for My Parents’ Conviction – THISDAYLIVE

*Apologises to family, wishes proposed kidney donor well*Victim fears for his safety if returned to Nigeria

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Twenty-five-year-old Sonia, the daughter of the jailed ex-Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has said she felt guilty that her parents were convicted because of her.

Ekweremadu, 60, and his wife Beatrice, 56, were sentenced to nine years, eight months, and four years, six months imprisonment, respectively, for plotting to illegally harvest the kidney of David Nwamini, the boy at the centre of their arrest and prosecution. The third accomplice, a medical doctor, Dr. Obinna Obeta was jailed for 10 years.

Meanwhile, Nwamini has said he would like to remain and work in the United Kingdom, expressing doubt over his safety if he returned to Nigeria.

In an interview with BBC, Sonia noted that although she understood the verdict of the court, she disagreed with it, admitting however, that her position could be due to her…