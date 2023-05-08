Katsina CJ Blames Lawyers, Litigants for Delayed Justice Delivery  – THISDAYLIVE

• Calls for digitisation of court rooms

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, has blamed lawyers and litigants for the slow pace of justice administration in the country.

The chief judge, who disclosed this Monday in an interactive session with some journalists in Katsina, blamed the lawyers for prolonging cases in court through adjournments.

He explained that lawyers as ministers in the temple of justice, cause delay in the administration of justice hence, the need for them to revamp the trend for speedy dispensation of justice in the country.

He said: “Lawyers may be ministers in the temple of justice, but they also cause delay in the administration of justice. But I think we are moving forward, and we hope that if Nigerians are willing we will allow democracy to work.”

He added that with the geometry increase in both civil and criminal cases in Nigeria, judges and lawyers should ensure…