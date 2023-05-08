Kogi Vigilantes Rescue 134 Kidnap Victims – THISDAYLIVE

Vigilantes in Kogi State have rescued 134 victims who were abducted from various parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The victims were rescued during the recent operations of the Kogi vigilantes in forests located in the state and some parts of Nasarawa State, a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kogi State, Onogwu Muhammed, said on Monday.

The vigilantes were said to have stormed the hideouts of kidnappers in the Odullo forest of Kogi and Sardauna in Nasarawa State, rescuing victims who were abducted from Abaji, Kuje, and Kwali in FCT, as well as Toto council area of Nasarawa.

Chairman of the Kogi/Koton Karfe Local Government Area, Dauda Aliyu, who received the rescued victims, commended the vigilantes for their bravery.

He also acknowledged the support of the state government for security operatives in the state.

The council boss ensured that the victims were properly reunited with their families in…