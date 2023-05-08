Non-serving Senators Back Zoning of Senate President, Deputy to S’south, N’west – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The non-serving senators, who were in the second to fourth National Assembly, met in Abuja on Monday and expressed support for the planned zoning of the Senate President position to the South-south and Deputy Senate President position to the North-west.

The Convever of the group, Senator Basheer Lado, who read the communique at the end of the meeting, said their resolution was based on the need for fairness, equity and justice.

The ex-lawmakers noted that the National Assembly requires experienced and level-headed leaders at the helm of its affairs to calm down the current tension in the country.

Part of the communique read: “We believe that, in the spirit of equity, fairness, political expedience and following extensive consultations with stakeholders, hereby express our total support for the zoning of the position of the President of the 10th Senate, to the South-south geo-political zone of Nigeria.

“We also affirm our…