Police Arrest Bauchi Traditional Ruler, Six Others for Alleged Multiple Crimes – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command, has confirmed the arrest of the Gum Zaar-select of Sayawa community in the state, 71 years old Air Commodore Ishaku Komo (rtd) and six others for offences that included criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance of the public peace, mischief by fire, causing grievous hurt and culpable homicide.

Others arrested with the traditional ruler were Matthew Ishaya, 56 years; 65 years Yakubu Bala; Appolos Hassan, 72 years; Nathaniel Joshua 40 years; Abenagu Zakka aged 30yrs; and James Dajum aged 65 years.

The Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, however, denied a media publication in a popular online portal, that the arrest of the traditional ruler had ethno-religious and political undertone.

According to a press statement by the PPRO, “The attention of the Bauchi State Police Command, has been drawn to viral media publication making the rounds that Air Commodore Ishaku Komo rtd was arrested, harassed and…