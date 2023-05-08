Presidential Election Petition Court Commences Inaugural Sitting – THISDAYLIVE

*Sets modalities for proceedings

*To hear APM, PDP tomorrow

*Justice Haruna Tsammani leads four others

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), officially kickstart hearing in petitions against the February 25 presidential election.

The five member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, upon convening announced the modalities of the proceedings.

Other members of the panel are Justices Stephen Adah, Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Boloukuromo Ugo and Abba Mohammed.

In a welcome, Justice Tsammani informed the court that there are five petitions currently before them which include that of the Action Alliance (AA), Action People’s Party (APP), Labour Party (LP), Allied People’s Movement ( APM) and that of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He however stated that for convenience the court will take the first three petitions today (Monday), and adjourned to Wednesday, while the fourth and fifth petitions which…