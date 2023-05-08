Private Sector Involvement Necessary for Nigeria to Achieve Power Sufficiency  – THISDAYLIVE

* Transcorp Power exits BPE’s supervision, monitoring list

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday reviewed the current power situation in the country and concluded that serious private sector participation is the only viable approach to solving Nigeria’s serious power crisis.

This is just as Transcorp Power Plc was delisted from the routine evaluation and monitoring of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), marking a major achievement for the company.

The delisting ceremony, which took place at the vice-president’s office at the State House, Abuja, means Transcorp Power Plc had fulfilled the provisions in the Post-Acquisition Plan (PAP) by the BPE and will no longer be subject to any post-privatisation supervision.

Speaking at the occasion, Osinbajo, while expressing delight at Transcorp Plc’s achievement, stressed that: “The power needs of our country are grave and we strongly believe that the right approach…