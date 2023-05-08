Sahara Energy Runs for Sustainability at Generali Genève Marathon – THISDAYLIVE

Sahara Energy International, Geneva, a member of the Sahara Group has restated its commitment to promoting diversity, inclusion and global sustainable development through participation in the respected Generali Genève Marathon which is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Ltd, Mr Bethel Obioma, quoted the Group’s Director, Kola Motajo, as saying at the 17th edition over the weekend, that the privilege of running in the marathon that is dedicated to making a difference is treasured by the Sahara family.

“This is an event we look forward to in Sahara each year. We have Saharians who participate in different categories of the Generali Genève Marathon, while others turn up to cheer and make the moment special for Sahara and the world. Every step our runners take reinforces Sahara Group’s dedication to bringing energy to life responsibly through our energy solutions and social impact,” the…