SEC Grants Tro-Vest Fund/Portfolio Manager Licence – THISDAYLIVE

Yetunde Bello

The Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) has approved and issued a licence to Tro-vest Asset Management Limited to commence full operations as a funds and portfolio manager in the country.

Tro-vest Asset Management is a member of Tro-vest Capital Partners; which is a full-fledged financial services group and hub that is built strategically to play in the consumer lending space, micro-finance banking space and payment service bank space.

Commenting on the development, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Tro-vest Asset Management Limited., Mr. Adelaja Adekunle said: “The launch of the asset management business aligns with our strategic plan to become a dominant player in the financial services sector. We are highly enthusiastic at the unique opportunity to bring investment products to the market as our goal is to constantly provide a wide range of solutions to support the evolving needs of our clientele, partners, and the entire…