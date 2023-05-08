South West Bids for House Deputy Speakership Seat – THISDAYLIVE

Lawrence Olaoye writes that some House of Representatives members-elect from the South West are already scheming to become the Deputy Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

As Nigerians await the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, and the decision of the National Working Council (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives ‘Congress on the zoning of the leadership positions in the loading 10th National Assembly (ÑASS), there have been groundswell of scramble for the position of the the Senate President and the Deputy as well as those of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

With the President-Elect from the South, and the Vice President-Elect from the North respectively, it is generally believed that the Speaker of 10th House of Representatives will come from the North, while the Deputy Speakership position will go to the South.

There have been inexhaustible debates on which region in the north and south should the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions…