Supreme Court to Decide Adeleke, Oyetola’s Fate Tuesday  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A five member panel of justices of the Supreme Court will on May 9 decide who between incumbent Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke and immediate past Governor, Isiaka Oyetola ought to be at the helms of the government in Osun State.

This is following the decision of the apex court to deliver its judgment in the appeal by Oyetola against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed Adeleke as winner of the July 16, 2022, governorship on May 9.

The five member panel led by Justice John Okoro fixed the date for judgment after listening to arguments of counsel for and against the appeal.

Besides the appeal by Oyetola, the apex court would also deliver its judgment in a cross appeal by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against part of the decision of the Court of Appeal.

At Monday’s proceedings, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN represented Oyetola and APC, while Paul Ananaba, SAN represented INEC,…