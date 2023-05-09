Absence of Obanikoro Stalls Fayose’s Trial – THISDAYLIVE

The trial former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose before a Federal High Court Lagos, was stalled yesterday following the absence of the 12th prosecution witness, Mr. Musiliu Obanikoro.

Obanikoro, a former Minister of State for Defence, who began his evidence on January 31, is still undergoing cross examination by the defence.

Fayose is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged fraud and money laundering charges.

The former governor was first arraigned on October 22, 2018 before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun alongside his company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on 11 counts bordering on fraud and money laundering offences.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on October 24, 2018 in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.

The defendant was, however, subsequently re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, on July 2, 2019, after the case was withdrawn from Justice…