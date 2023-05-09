Africa Soft Power Summit Set to Take Place in Rwanda this Month – THISDAYLIVE

The Africa Soft Power Group’s (ASP) flagship Africa Soft Power Summit will take place in Kigali, Rwanda from May 23rd – 27th 2023. The summit represents the highest-level convening of the African creative, knowledge and digital sectors as well as women’s leadership, bringing together public and private sector organisations, as well as pioneering individuals from the fields of business, finance, law, media, technology, sports, art, entertainment, academia, philanthropy, politics and more.

The proceedings will take place at the Kigali Serena Hotel, across five action packed days and including three main events:

May 24th: The inaugural RAW Women’s Leadership Conference

Powered by ASP’s non-profit arm African Women on Board (AWB), RAW is Real, it’s Africa-hosted, and it’s women-led, seeking to push the reset button on gender discourse and ask the question: If the Diversity, Equality, & Inclusion (DEI) movement had been invented TODAY, how might we…