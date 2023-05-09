Ahead of Tinubu’s Inauguration, Ooni Urges End to Hostilities, Calls for Unity – THISDAYLIVE

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called on all Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliations, to set aside their differences and work together with President-elect Bola Tinubu for the progress and development of Nigeria.

The Ooni made this appeal during a meeting with a high-level delegation from the Kenyan government led by the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Francis Koskie.

The delegation also included the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, CEO of Propetrol, Harry Ebohen, Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and Fintech Guru, Kunmi Demuren.

The delegation had met with President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Lagos residence to discuss ways in which Africa can collaborate to promote national development, create opportunities for prosperity through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), and foster an innovative future for young people across the continent.

