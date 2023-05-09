APC’s NWC Names Akpabio for Senate President, Abass for Speaker – THISDAYLIVE

•Party zones offices, settles for consensus

•Protesters storm party secretariat, demand zoning of speaker to North-central

•At induction, senators-elect reject imposition of candidates

•Kalu writes party, senators-elect, says he’s in race

•Opposition parties set up 11-man committee to screen candidates

Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade and Udora Orizu in Abuja



The National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, nominated former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, for Senate President, and Hon. Tajudeen Abass from Kaduna State for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The nominations, which followed a consensus deal, confirmed weeks of speculation that the ruling party had zoned the 10th National Assembly’s senate presidency to South-south and Speaker of the House of Representatives to North-west. The agreement also covered other principal positions in the bicameral federal…