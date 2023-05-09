As Masari Bows Out of Katsina Govt House… – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu x-rays the political leadership style of Katsina state Governor, Hon Aminu Masari and his closeness to President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In less than three weeks, Katsina State Governor, Hon Aminu Masari will round off his eight year tenure. Masari is not new to politics, from the political history of the state, no governor elected, appointed or any political office holder of his calibre matched the kindness or sincere openness associated with him.

Born 29 May 1950, Masari started his working career as a technical assistant in the Department of Hydrological Services, Ministry of Water Resources, North Central State in 1969. He worked in Malumfashi, Dutsinma and Funtua as Chief Procurement Officer at the headquarters in Kaduna. When Katsina State was created in 1987, he was made the district manager in charge of Katsina Metropolis. He later became the Assistant General Manager, and General Manager, Operations.

His entrance into…