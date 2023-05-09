Buhari Hails Supreme Court Judgment on Osun Guber Poll – THISDAYLIVE

Charges citizens to team up with Adeleke to develop state

Appreciates Osun people for contributing to nation’s development

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has recognized the Supreme Court’s verdict on the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State, as well as the important role of the judiciary in deepening rule of law and democracy.

With the final decision by the nation’s apex court, the president, according to a release issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, reminded the political class and their supporters that the main task at hand now is to make the people feel the impact of good governance, where a prosperous, peaceful and stable Osun is guaranteed.

He, therefore, urged all citizens and residents of the state, particularly her notable sons and daughters, to give the government of Senator Ademola Adeleke all the support it needed to ensure that programmes, policies, plans and aspirations fashioned to make…