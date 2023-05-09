Checkmating Infiltration of Kidnappers into Nasarawa  – THISDAYLIVE

Igbawase Ukumba writes that Governor Abdullahi Sule is working in partnership with security agencies in Nasararwa State to checkmate infiltration of kidnappers into the state.

The security challenges which has continued to threaten the peace and stability of Nasarawa State has deteriorated shortly after the 2023 general election. This was felt with the kidnap of a former deputy governor of the state, Prof. Onje Gye-Wado, on April 6, 2023.

Gye-Wado was kidnapped in the night at his Rinza village, near Wamba, the headquarters of Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. Gye-Wado served as deputy governor during the administration of the current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, between 1999 – 2003.

However, the kidnapped ex-Deputy Governor Onje Gye-Wado was freed by his abductors after allegedly collecting about N4 million ransom. THISDAY gathered that the former deputy governor’s kidnappers placed…