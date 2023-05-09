Court Dismisses AA’s Suit against Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

•Orders APP, LP to harmonise processes with INEC, APC

•Hears APM, PDP today

•Atiku, PDP make case for live broadcast of proceedings

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), at its inaugural sitting, yesterday, dismissed the petition of the Action Alliance (AA) challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The dismissal was sequel to a formal withdrawal of the petition by the petitioners.

AA and its presidential candidate, Mr Solomon Okagbuan, were among the five participants seeking cancellation of the recent presidential election.

Other petitioners were Action People’s Party (APP) with petition number: CA/PEPC/02/2023; Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, with suit number: CA/PEPC/03/2023; Allied People’s Movement (APM) and its presidential candidate, Princess ChiChi Ojei, with suit marked: CA/PEPC/04/2023; and Peoples Democratic Party…