Fashola Gives Account of Stewardship, Says 383,431 Jobs Created in Six Years – THISDAYLIVE

•Insists Buhari govt led most radical infrastructure expansion ever

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) yesterday gave an account of his headship of the ministry, maintaining that the Muhammadu Buhari administration has led arguably the most radical and audacious infrastructural expansion ever experienced in Nigeria.

Fashola stated that 383,431 jobs were created from 2016 to 2022 through the infrastructural renewal of the government, with the generation of employment made through 2.2 million linear metres of road markings, construction of 9,290.34 kilometres of roads and installation of 254,690 road signs.

According to Fashola, between 2019 and 2023, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a total of 155 projects in the works ministry and 13 in housing, noting that between 2015 to 2019 when he was power minister, 826 projects were approved for the ministry.

Between 2016 and 2022, Fashola…