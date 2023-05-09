Kogi Gov Appoints Sanni as Special Taskforce on Illegal Arms DG  – THISDAYLIVE

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has approved the appointment of Elder Friday Sanni as the Director General, Special Task Force on Illegal Smuggling of Firearms.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said the appointment was conveyed via a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade, dated May 8, 2023.

He said the decision of the State Government to set up the Special Task Force was part of recalibration efforts in the security architecture of the state to ensure that firearms are not illegally smuggled into the state to perpetrate the nefarious activities of criminal elements as government was committed to ensuring criminality was reduced to near-zero level in the state.

“We recognise increase in proliferation of arms in the state and we cannot afford a situation where firearms are in the hands of people who are neither licensed nor trained to handle…