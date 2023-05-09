Kogi Vigilance Groups Rescue 134 Victims from Kidnappers – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Vigilance groups in Kogi State has rescued no fewer than 134 victims who were abducted by kidnappers from various parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The victims were rescued during the recent operations of the Kogi vigilance service in forests located in the state and some parts of Nasarawa State.

In a statement that signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Onogwu Muhammed, which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The vigilance group was said to have stormed the hideouts of kidnappers in the Odullo Forest in Kogi and Sardauna in Nasarawa State, and rescued victims who were abducted from Abaji, Kuje, and Kwali in FCT, as well as Toto Council Area of Nasarawa State.

The Chairman of the Kogi/Koton Karfe Local Government Area, Mr. Dauda Aliyu, who received the rescued victims, commended the vigilantes for their bravery.

Aliyu acknowledged the support of the state…