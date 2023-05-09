Komolafe Hails Buhari’s Quick Response in Resolving NUPRC, NMDPRA’s Overlap in Crude Export Terminal Supervision – THISDAYLIVE

•Says Commission has restored investor confidence in oil industry

Peter Uzoho in Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr. Gbenga Komolafe has given kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari over his swift response in resolving the regulatory overlap between the Commission and the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The NUPRC chief executive stated these yesterday, during an interview on Arise News Channel, where he fielded questions around the regulatory overlap between the two agencies, the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) so far and the achievements of the commission since establishment among others.

Komolafe, especially thanked the president for his directive to the Commission to take over the supervision of all crude oil export terminals in Nigeria, while also mandating the NMDPRA to hands off activities relating to the regulatory…