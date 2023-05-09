Lawan Calls on Political Leaders to Imbibe Tenets of Democracy, Pay Greater Attention to Issues of Security – THISDAYLIVE

•ECOWAS says situation in sub-region worrisome

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan has said elected representatives must be focused and imbibe the tenets of democracy, calling for more attention on issues of security in the sub-region in order for development.

Speaking at the Opening of the 2023 First Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament in Abuja, Lawan said the gathering was yet another “milestone in our strive for collaboration for economic integration, the deepening of democracy and the emancipation of our people from lack.”

He added that: “We have been consistent as leaders in driving these initiatives far beyond the statutory requirement for sessions like this, to include our individual national efforts at ensuring the realisation of our goals.

“These goals are no doubt noble, but also essential for us as legislators saddled with the responsibility of…