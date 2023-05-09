Nasarawa Inaugurates Centre to Tackle GBV – THISDAYLIVE

The Nasarawa State Government yesterday inaugurated a Sexual Assault Referral Centre at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia.

In a speech at the event, the Wife of the Governor, Mrs. Silifat Sule, vowed to ensure that anybody that abused a woman or girl got punished severely to serve as deterrent to others with similar intentions.

Sule said that available records have shown that family members and neighbours were the perpetrators of most cases of sexual abuse in recent time.

She called on parents not to leave their children under the care of anybody no matter how related they were to them without monitoring them.

Also, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Rufai-Ibrahim, said the centre was established to handle cases of gender-based violence (GBV) in the state.

Rufai-Ibrahim said that the inauguration of the centre was to demonstrate the State Government’s commitment toward the protection of the…