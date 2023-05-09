Navy Warns Oil Thieves, Vandals to Stay Away from Creeks – THISDAYLIVE

The Nigeria Navy yesterday reiterated its stance to rid the Niger Delta in particular and the country in general of activities of crude oil thieves and pipeline vandals.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Rear Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire, gave the assurance during his maiden inspection of facilities at the Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder in Port Harcourt.

He said the navy had re-doubled its efforts in tackling illegal oil bunkering through several operations, including 24 hours daily patrol of creeks and waterways.

“This we are doing in line with the vision to be the most operational naval command around the world.

“We in the ENC are doing all that we can to ensure that the mandate given to us by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, is ultimately fulfilled.

“So, criminal elements should steer clear of the ENC area of responsibility as we are battle ready to confront them, smoke them out and roost…