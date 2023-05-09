NGX Commends ASHON for Enhancing Professionalism, Ethics in Capital Market – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has lauded the Association of Securities Dealing Houses (ASHON) for enhancing professionalism and ethical conduct in the market.

This was disclosed at the Closing Gong ceremony, Monday in Lagos, commemorating the return of members of the ASHON to the trading floor of NGX.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of NGX, represented by Director on the Board of NGX, Mr Kamarudeen Oladosu, said the event served as a recognition of the “remarkable contribution of the Association to a dynamic, responsive, and vibrant capital market that has sustained service delivery to stakeholders and value to the investing public”.

Oladosu commended the strategic role the Association played in providing professional guidance and enforcing ethical standards to guide the stockbroker community, saying: “We are confident that today’s event would provide an opportunity to renew our partnership, strengthen our…