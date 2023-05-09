PressPayNg Offers Scholarships to Evacuated Nigerian Students – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

Nigeria’s education finance app, PressPayNg has expressed its readiness to provide tuition scholarship support to students who are willing to continue their tertiary education in the country after returning from the war-torn Sudan.

Speaking during an engagement with the leadership of National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) in Abuja, a member of management team of PressPayNg, Mr. Jerry Akintomide, noted that a lot of the students have been put through an extremely traumatic experience as a result of the crisis in Sudan, adding that their education is currently on hold upon re-entry into the country.

He expressed optimism that the corporate gesture from the company would facilitate a swift academic re-integration of the students.

Akintomide, assured the country’s apex student body that the student-evacuees deserved every support they can get, stressing that the foremost student app in the country – offering education…