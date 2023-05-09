Professionalism Bane of Real Estate Industry, Says Oshogwe   – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo

Uzo Oshogwe, the Managing Director of leading Real Estate firm, Afriland Properties Plc, has cited the lack of professionalism and ethics as key factors militating against the growth of the real estate industry in Nigeria.

Speaking at the company’s recent AGM held in Abuja, Afriland’s Chief Executive Officer spoke on the need for developers to abide by international building standards and the rules set by local regulators to boost investor confidence. She said, “It is unfortunate that some developers cut corners and produce substandard products that can endanger lives. With each building collapse, investor apathy increases, which has far-reaching effects on the industry. It is already difficult for developers to deal with economic instability hurdles; add investor apathy induced by the unethical practices of some developers and the task becomes even more challenging.

In her statement, Mrs. Oshogwe reaffirmed Afriland…