Supreme Court Affirms Adeleke as Osun Governor – THISDAYLIVE

*Dismisses Oyetola’s appeal

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State.

A five member panel of justices of the Supreme Court made the affirmation shortly after dismissing the appeal of former governor Adegboyega Oyetola seeking to reverse the judgment of the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal which declared Adeleke lawful winner of the July 16 governorship election.

In a unanimous decision delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court held that the appeal was incompetent and lacking in merit.

According to the judgment, the apex court noted that the appellate court was in order when it held that the tribunal erred in arriving that there was malpractice in the election that produced Adeleke as winner of the Osun governorship election held July last year.

It is the position of the apex court that the appellants failed to prove allegations of non accreditation,…