UBA, Lafarge, Guinness Ranked Highest in Gender Diversity in Board Positions – THISDAYLIVE

Nume Ekeghe



The Gender Diversity in Corporate Leadership report released by Agusto Consulting yesterday, has ranked the United Bank for Africa (UBA) the highest in terms of gender diversity, with 50 per cent of women holding board positions in the financial institution.

The bank was closely followed by Larfage Africa Plc and Guinness Nigeria, with both having 45 per cent of women holding management positions respectively.

It revealed that the top 25 companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group by market capitalisation, as at the end of 2022, had industry average of women holding board positions at 25 per cent. It also revealed that 17 of the companies had a male-dominated board composition greater than 70 per cent.

Furthermore, it revealed that the highest recorded male-dominated board composition level was at BUA Foods, which is currently 100 per cent.

