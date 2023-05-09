Unilorin ‘ll Follow Laid Down Rules Guiding Admission Process – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, (SAN), has said that the management of the institution would always abide by the laid down rules and regulations guiding admission into universities in Nigeria as instructed by the constituted authority.

Over 3,000 candidates across the country have taken University of Ilorin as their first choice in the ongoing UTME due to the academic stability of the institution in the recent years.

Egbewole stated this in Ilorin yesterday while receiving members of the National Forum of Heads of Government Establishments in Nigeria during a courtesy call to congratulate him on his emergence as the 11th vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin.

He, however, reassured the stakeholders that the university’s management would continue to be fair to all admission seekers in the university.

The vice chancellor, who appreciated the solidarity of the group, assured…