19 Days To Go, Buhari Seeks Senate’s Nod for Fresh $800m Foreign Loan  – THISDAYLIVE

* Says it’s for 10.2m poor, vulnerable Nigerians

* Budget Office: Nigeria’s debt profile becoming unsustainable

Sunday Aborisade and Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday asked the Senate to approve a fresh $800 million loan from the World Bank to enable his administration sustain its social investment programme.

Buhari in the letter read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, explained that the approval of the loan would specifically enable his government continue with the conditional cash transfer window of the programme.

He said government would transfer the sum of N5,000 per month to 10.2 million poor and low-income household for a period of six months with a multiplier effect on about 60 million individuals.

He said in order to guarantee the credibility of the process, digital transfers would be made directly to the beneficiaries’ account and mobile wallets.

Part of Buhari’s letter…