Adeleke Survives as S’Court Affirms His Election, PDP, Buhari, Tinubu Celebrate – THISDAYLIVE

•President urges citizens to team up with governor to develop state

•I’ll govern with God’s fear, Adeleke promises, says verdict historic

•It’s evident BVAS has come to stay, Atiku declares

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Senator Ademola Adeleke survived a spirited challenge to his victory at the July 16, 2022 governorship poll in Osun State, as the Supreme Court, yesterday, affirmed his election, which had been imperilled by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s appeal.

President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect Bola Tinubu, among other prominent Nigerians, celebrated the Supreme Court’s verdict as victory for the country’s democracy.

Buhari urged the people of Osun State to support Adeleke, as the governor hailed the “historic” judgement and promised to govern with the fear of God.

Adeleke’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulated him on his legal victory…