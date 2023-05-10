Another Petitioner, APP Withdraws Petition against Tinubu’s Election  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Barely 48 hours after the Action Alliance ( AA) withdrew its petition challenging the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as winner of the presidential election, another party, the Action People’s Party (APP), on Wednesday, followed suit.

Five out of the 18 political parties that contested the February 25 presidential election had approached the Presidential Election Petition Court to challenge the emerge of Tinubu as President-elect.

The petitioners, which include the AA, APP, Labour Party (LP), Allied People’s Movement (APM) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had hinged their petitions on grounds ranging from non-compliance, corrupt practices and other malpractices.

While some of them claimed they won the poll and should be declared winner by the court, others are seeking for cancellation of the poll and a fresh one conducted.

At the inaugural sitting of the court on…