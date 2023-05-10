Banks Demand Tax Clearance Certificate on FX Transactions – THISDAYLIVE

•New regulation affects PTA, BTA, international school fees, medicals, personal home remittances, vehicle registration, others

•Government agencies, corporate entities also required to sight documents before services

James Emejo in Abuja

The federal and state governments have mandated commercial banks as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government (MDAs) to henceforth, implement the demand for a valid Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) as a prerequisite for carrying out any business transaction with individuals and organisations in the country.

THISDAY gathered that the drive, which was in line with the provisions of Section 85 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), 2011 (as amended) and Section 31(5) of the FCT-IRS Act, 2015, had already taken effect in the Federal Capital Territory and other parts of the country.

To this effect, some banks had already conveyed the development to their customers through text messages seen by…