Banks, FinTechs Need to Build Elastic Infrastructure to Accommodate Electronic Transaction Surge – THISDAYLIVE

In this interview with Nume Ekeghe, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer eTranzact, Niyi Toluwalope speaks on the need to invest in expandable infrastructure to accommodate the surge in electronic transaction in the country, as well as the FinTech landscape in Nigeria. excerpts

Can we meet you?

My name is Niyi Toluwalope, I’m the MD/CEO at eTranzact and my primary job is to execute the company’s strategy, growth, and vision and to maximize shareholder value. Those are the three-pronged pillars of my function.

Our readers will like to know your company, can you tell us more about eTranzact?

eTranzact was the first real FinTech to start operations in Nigeria and we are multi-platform award-winning switching and transaction processing capability. We are licensed by the CBN to do switching and transaction processing, financial inclusion, by the way of mobile money agency banking, and also a payment service provider facilitating…